Premier League fans take a trip down memory lane through special shows on Star Sports Select

As the pandemic, COVID – 19 reached the remotest corners of the world, life for football fans around the globe has come to a standstill. Football fanatics, especially the passionate and vociferous Premier League (PL) fans are feeling the void of not being able to live, talk about and breathe the great game of football. For the first time, in the 28-year history of the Premier League, the season came to a standstill with no end in sight yet. To fill the empty abyss in the lives of the vast number of Premier League (PL) fans in India, Star Sports Select will broadcast an array of Premier League programs from April 18, 2020, onwards.