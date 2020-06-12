Premier League to resume action on Star Sports Network

The Premier League is said to be the most exciting football league in the world due to its competitiveness and the battle at the bottom is as exciting as it is at the top of the table. The last 5 teams of the league have a difference of only 8 points between them and with less than 10 matches left in the league, anybody could end up at the bottom 3. The love for Premier League in India has only grown over the last 2 decades. It has had a huge influence on Indian fans more than any other league in the world, with fans of different teams spread across the country.