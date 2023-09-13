Prime Video announces premiere of Barbie and Meg 2

As the first choice of entertainment for everyone, Prime Video offers an incredible selection of movies and TV shows from India and around the world. In addition, its video entertainment marketplace further expands the choice and selection for customers. Through Prime Video Channels, Prime members can purchase add-on subscriptions to an ever-increasing array of streaming services and enjoy their content on Prime Video itself. Movie rentals on Prime Video is an extension of its entertainment marketplace offering, and provides Prime members, as well as, anyone who is not yet a Prime member an at-home, theater-like early access to the latest and popular Indian and Hollywood films, including titles beyond the ones available with Prime subscription.