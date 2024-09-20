Prime Video’s 'Maitri: Female First Collective' dives deeper into female gaze in storytelling

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The latest session features Ananya Panday, Kritika Kamra, Ishita Moitra, Namrata Rao, Tanuja Chandra, Faye D'Souza, and Smriti Kiran.
Prime Video released the latest session of Maitri: Female First Collective, which highlights the significance of female gaze in Indian content. The 'female gaze' in entertainment refers to storytelling that centers on women, driven by their inner worlds and motivations rather than by men. It emphasises female agency and perspectives, focusing on how women view the world and make decisions.
Maitri: Female First Collective is an endeavour to create a safe space where women from the Indian media and entertainment industry can come together to discuss their experiences, challenges and successes, and offer their perspective on bringing about a positive shift.
The session featured 7 eminent women from India’s media and entertainment industry, ranging from highly versatile and talented actors Ananya Panday and Kritika Kamra, to women who have left an indelible mark behind the camera, like screenwriter & creator, Ishita Moitra, director & writer Tanuja Chandra, director & editor Namrata Rao, and Faye D'Souza, journalist and founder & editor, Beatroot News, in addition to Smriti Kiran, creator & curator, Maitri and founder, Polka Dots LightBox, who moderated the session.
The participants shared personal anecdotes on how the female gaze is imperative to changing the narratives, leading to richer and more complex portrayals on screen. Actor Ananya Panday spoke about her evolving approach to selecting the stories she wants to be a part of, stating, “Over time, I have become much more vocal about what I stand for. I know I can contribute and ask for changes when something doesn’t align with my beliefs. Today, I choose projects that portray real, flawed, but honest women, and I take responsibility to ensure my work reflects those beliefs. If I can make people feel comfortable in their own skin through my roles, then I’m happy.”
Kritika Kamra discussed how streaming has helped create a space for female gaze in stories. “I’ve played a gangster—something I never thought I’d do. This is possible because the writing has changed, platforms are commissioning diverse shows, and audiences are accepting them,” she said.
The panelists explored the evolving role of women in the industry, noting greater opportunities to assert their voices and break through gender biases, resulting in more authentic and nuanced representations of female characters. Ishita Moitra shared, “It’s about the perspectives you bring, not just gender. The younger generation, including men, is thinking differently, and this shift is already visible on screen, with much more to come in the next decade.”
However, the panel acknowledged that despite notable progress, gender imbalance persists. Tanuja Chandra felt that positive change for better female representation and equality in the industry is not happening quickly enough, while Namrata Rao expressed delight at having the opportunity to work with a female crew in her directorial debut, and the need to have more such projects in the industry. Faye D'Souza said she believes real systemic change will happen when it benefits everyone from lead actors to crew members, with Smriti Kiran concluding that continuous dialogue is essential for shifting mindsets and addressing industry imbalances.
Through Maitri: Female First Collective, Prime Video aims to highlight the pivotal role women play in the entertainment industry.