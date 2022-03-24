Pristyn Care partners with Disney+Hotstar for IPL

Speaking on the partnership, Gagan Arora, head of brand and marketing said, "Pristyn Care is reimagining healthcare delivery in India. IPL and our partnership with Disney+Hotstar as Associate Sponsors is the right platform to build awareness and visibility for Pristyn Care in the key markets. Indians love their Cricket and IPL is the most sought-after cricket league. The addition of two teams and 74 matches have made IPL bigger and better. An IPL fever would grip the entire nation for the 2 months of the IPL. We are sure that a partnership with Disney+ Hotstar would enable us to expand our reach and serve more of our audiences. We partnered with Disney + Hotstar on live cricket across IPL and the T20 WC last year and have seen great results."

Celebrity influencers Prakash Raj and Anup Soni to lend their support to Pristyn Care and help build upon the brand awareness created during last year’s campaign