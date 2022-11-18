ProfitWheel launches integrated consumer intelligence platform, Engine Consumr.ai

The platform integrates real-time consumer behavioural signals and acts as a layer of intelligence over the audience-based platforms of Amazon, Meta, Google, YouTube, Programmatic, TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat.
ProfitWheel, the global SaaS start-up, co-founded by Serial entrepreneur Vivek Bhargava, Gautam Mehra and Aman Khanna has announced the launch of its flagship product – Consumr.ai.
Consumr.ai is a first of its kind, integrated consumer intelligence platform that enables advertisers and their agencies to discern more effectively who comprises their consumers, what are they passionate about, the kind of content to consume and activities they undertake. It further inputs first party data and layers it with behavioural passions and insights from digital platforms – making its insights unique and actionable.
This nuanced behavioural understanding via the platform can be used effectively to make informed business strategies of redefining brand audiences, to enhance creative and media strategies and form the backbone of any data driven business decision involving consumers.
Commenting on the launch, Gautam Mehra, Co-founder & CEO of ProfitWheel says, “Consumers’ behaviours, content habits and expectations are constantly evolving as they embrace new technologies and ways of engaging with brands. Systemic changes in the marketing ecosystem prompted by privacy guidelines have also resulted in very little intelligence available for brands to understand their audiences. At ProfitWheel, we are constantly innovating to produce pathbreaking solutions for brands to navigate through a changing environment and decode their consumers’ tastes, preferences and truly understand who they are. Consumr.ai is just one step in that direction and our slew of new client wins has just been a testament for it.”
Consumr.ai brings together and enhances each of these capabilities under one roof. The platform integrates real-time consumer behavioural signals and acts as a layer of intelligence over the largest audience-based platforms of Amazon, Meta, Google, YouTube, Programmatic, TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat through its unique audience graph to provide deep audience insights for better decision making. Since its launch in 2020, the company had launched a slew of products like Market Finder, ProfitBridge, Audience & Budget Optimiser focussed on unlocking intelligence for growth focused on Meta.
Over the last year, the platform has been subscribed by, and powers board room discussions for some of the world’s largest Fortune 100 clients in addition to a wide range of clients spanning D2C, Banking Finance Insurance, Home Appliances, Fashion and Retail, Pharma and large e-commerce players in the United States of America, India and other geographies of the world.
Bharadwaj ABR, assistant vice president Lenskart.com says, “ProfitWheel has truly revolutionised the way audiences are understood. In initial pilot phase, we saw huge potential with their cutting-edge suite of products to understand our consumers better and shape up our approach to look at data overcoming systemic challenges in the ecosystem. Intelligence from the platform has shown us promising value to over indexing our ROIs by optimising achieving far higher customer Life Time Value at an effective Customer Acquisition