PromiseToProtect Dads on Father’s Day

Family’s superman also needs care & protection.
Fathers are the back bone of the family, a person whom we look upto, a guardian, mentor and a friend, showering us with all the happiness and selfless love. To celebrate this bond and journey of fatherhood packed with limitless love, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance has come up with a new social media campaign on Father’s Day- #PromiseToProtect, which beautifully depicts the relation, companionship and safeguarding of his child and family by a father.
The video narrates the story of a family in the present pandemic and lockdown scenario where the father is seen spending quality time which his daughter, playing with her, protecting her, teaching her various things and at the same time keeping alive the promise to protect her always. It encapsulates the father’s natural instinct to protect those he loves - sometimes tender and loving and sometimes strong and powerful. Towards the end, while father wants to step out for family in given situation, the daughter endearingly reminds her father to wear a mask to protect himself too, silently making a #PromiseToProtect her father.
On the occasion of Father’s Day, with this campaign Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance pledges to stand strong with all the fathers who have been relentlessly supporting and loving their families in all the difficult unforeseen times/situations to protect and care for them in all the thick and thins as they are devoted towards their family.
Sharing the views on the launch of the campaign, Anuj Mathur, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance said “A Father’s support and love in a child’s life is an important building block as their experience and learning help them withstand all the difficulties in life. Capturing the same essence of fatherhood in our newly launched Father’s Day campaign #PromiseToProtect we have attempted to showcase what vital role of a father and his responsibilities who despite of all odds of life stands tall with family to protect them from every difficult situation of life.”
Unveiling the campaign, Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance adds “No one would have ever thought of spending a father’s day like this in the given lockdown situation. Father and daughter relationship has always been endearing and unconditional, with our new campaign #PromiseToProtect sets a reminder for all the children to take care and protect their father the way they have been nurturing and protecting them at every stage of life. Similarly, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance also promises to all its customers to support them in every setback just like a protective and caring father. The campaign is special because in the given scenario when everyone is locked at home, a simple yet powerful message of protecting father thus families is very important. We are confident that we will be able to propel our warm message to every individual around the nation”
Sharing thoughts on the campaign, Parul Ohri, Creative Producer, Momspresso, said “This film beautifully showcases a father’s natural instinct to protect those he loves - sometimes tender and loving and sometimes strong and powerful. We also wanted to bring out an aspect of fatherhood that we are sure everyone can relate with – forgetting to care for himself, while always fulfilling his promise to care for his family. There’s an important message that goes out to all fathers through this film – that there is someone looking out for your interests, your protection - Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance.”
(We got this information from a press release.)