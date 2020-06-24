PromiseToProtect Dads on Father’s Day

Unveiling the campaign, Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance adds “No one would have ever thought of spending a father’s day like this in the given lockdown situation. Father and daughter relationship has always been endearing and unconditional, with our new campaign #PromiseToProtect sets a reminder for all the children to take care and protect their father the way they have been nurturing and protecting them at every stage of life. Similarly, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance also promises to all its customers to support them in every setback just like a protective and caring father. The campaign is special because in the given scenario when everyone is locked at home, a simple yet powerful message of protecting father thus families is very important. We are confident that we will be able to propel our warm message to every individual around the nation”