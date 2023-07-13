Protium paves the roadmap for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity

Protium also organized a series of three guest speaker sessions featuring individuals from the community who shared their personal experiences and knowledge on various topics. Additionally, Protium revised its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all employees. The profound impact of this campaign was evident through increased awareness and genuine curiosity, with new prospective hires applauding the organization for its pioneering initiatives. The campaign received nationwide recognition and won the "Best Social Good Campaign" award at the prestigious IDEA Awards by Entrepreneur India.