PTC Network honours experts from medical field

Punjabis have earned accolades worldwide, says chief guest MoS Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.
Dedicated to experts from the medical field, who work round the clock to save precious lives and are considered 'God on Earth, PTC Network organised 'PTC Medical Excellence Awards' in recognition of their services.
The grand ceremony, which was organised at Hyatt in Chandigarh on 8th September, aimed at expressing gratitude to doctors for their selfless services and to recognise their importance and value in society.
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, was the chief guest while Vijay Kumar Sampla, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, was the guest of honour.
As many as 30 doctors, including experts from Ayurveda and allopathy fields, and medical institutions were honoured on the occasion.
Earlier, MD & President, PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan accorded a warm welcome to the Union minister. Addressing the gathering, he said, "Although it is the duty of governments to honour those who save precious lives, PTC Network has taken an initiative to convey its gratitude to the medical fraternity for selfless services."
Greeting the gathering in Punjabi, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "Sat Sri Akal" and thanked doctors for their contribution to society. She said Punjabis had won accolades in every field worldwide.
The felicitation ceremony started with doctors striving to create a disease-free society through the ancient field of Ayurveda. In this category, Dr Mandeep Verma, Dr Deeksha and Pannu Vaid were honoured with "Excellence Award" for playing an important role in the field of Ayurveda in Punjab.
