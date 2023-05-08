PubMatic launches activate by bringing programmatic automation to direct deals for CTV and video

dentsu - “Dentsu is committed to partnerships that drive innovation, effectiveness, and efficiency in the digital advertising supply chain,” said Brad Stockton, SVP, Video Innovation at dentsu. “Utilizing PubMatic’s Activate allows our advertisers greater control over video and CTV investments and brings more working media into the ecosystem.”

GroupM - “Making sure our clients access media in the most efficient and effective way possible is a core priority for us,” said Axel Jonuschies, GroupM’s Managing Partner for Global Programmatic Investment. “We’ve been partnering with PubMatic on optimizing our supply path for several years and more recently launched GroupM Premium Marketplace with them, providing the most direct and transparent connection to premium CTV and video publishers. With Activate, we are now able to further build on our marketplace, allowing our clients to maximize their working media and minimize technology costs on guaranteed activations.”

Havas - “PubMatic has been a longtime, valuable partner in helping Havas Media deliver transparent and sustainable solutions for advertisers,” said Tom Grant, SVP Group Director, Investment Operations, Havas Media Group North America. “We’re excited to see their continued innovation and effectiveness in streamlining the programmatic supply chain across video and TV buying.”

Mars - “Mars is committed to creating efficiency and sustainability in our advertising supply chain,” said Ron Amram, Global Head of Media at Mars. “PubMatic’s Activate is aligned to our SPO strategy, giving us greater control over how, where, and when our CTV and video budgets are allocated and contribute to the overall growth of our business.”

Omnicom Media Group Germany - “In our effort to master the key challenges of the programmatic market, sustainably reduce complexity for our clients, and provide more transparency, efficiency and brand safety, we are continuously screening the market for innovative, high-quality technology partners,” said Can Zeybekler, Managing Partner at Omnicom Media Group Germany, and Managing Director MPX. “We are excited to collaborate with PubMatic on Activate to further develop our CTV business, achieve better campaign results, and create a more efficient advertising supply chain.”