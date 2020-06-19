Pulp Strategy launches Pivot to Digital: 90 Days and Beyond Report

Based on research online, extracts of consumer data and conversations with marketeers across mid segment and large enterprise, the Pivot to Digital: 90 Days and Beyond Report provides valuable insights for brands and marketeers to be purposeful in the social distancing world we live in today. It extensively captures the wide-ranging changes in the Indian consumer behaviour and the buyer journey due to COVID-19 pandemic. Going a step further, it suggests how marketers can facilitate consumers’ journey to the purchase stage with various digital marketing techniques and how newer technologies can be used to build customer experience online.