PUMA India launches Instagram AR & Newsfeed SmartApp game

Puma India just dropped the latest “Play On” Pack of sneakers, launching the Future Rider and Style Rider, along with that they launched a uniquely engaging digital campaign centred around augmented reality on Instagram and retro swipe up games. Conceptualized and built by creative tech studio and official Facebook/Instagram AR partners, AliveNow, they launched the Puma Rider Instagram AR Filter as well as this addictive retro arcade Swipe Up Game called Rider Ball.
As one of the first sneaker brands in the country to use a branded Instagram AR Filter to engage celebrities and fans alike, Puma launched this colourful AR experience that drove engagement and awareness about the fun new colourways and retro vibes of the Rider franchise. The AR story filter was used by the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Sahil Sharma AKA Zaeden and many more Instagram influencers. Fans can try the filter out too - http://bit.ly/PumaRider_IGFilter
Bringing Retro back, going full arcade with a pinball rendition AliveNow built an interactive game for Puma fans to play to stand a chance to win some of the shiny new Rider merch from Puma! Users need to swing the Puma Rider paddles to hit all targets and complete the game as quickly as they can. Try the game out for yourself here - http://bit.ly/RiderBall
Commenting about this digital activation, Debosmita Majumder, head of marketing - PUMA India added, "As a brand we always look for interesting ways to communicate with our consumers and innovation is at the forefront of that effort. With a retro-inspired sneaker like Rider, we had the chance to leverage Instagram Augmented Reality Filters and Swipe Up arcade games to bring fans "back to the 80's", so they can have fun and share with friends too."
Speaking about the collaboration, AliveNow senior strategist Siddharth Satyanath said, “Working with such a fun brand and team was nothing short of brilliant. The Rider franchise unlocked new ideas that we could tap into and we look forward to what more is to come from Puma this year.”
