PUMA India retains No. 1 position with 23% growth in FY19

PUMA global ambassador and athlete Virat Kohli said, “Congratulations to team PUMA on their continued success in India. It’s been a great experience partnering with the them to launch one8. I have had the opportunity to create my own personalized collection in collaboration with PUMA and the growth shows that people like the idea behind it. I’m thrilled to be the first sportsperson to partner with PUMA for a product line such as this in India.”