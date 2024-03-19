Pune to host the first chapter of AI Alliance by CNBC TV18 and Moneycontrol on March 27

Speaking on the first chapter of AI Alliance, Chandra R Srikanth, deputy executive editor, Moneycontrol said, "The AI Alliance marks an important chapter in our commitment to create platforms that will enhance understanding of AI and its transformative impact across industries. Responsible AI, in particular, is a vital pillar of the AI alliance. Pune stands as one of the largest technology hubs in India, and this AI Alliance initiative will help shine a light on innovation and AI adoption in the city. The AI alliance will help in assembling and building a strong AI community in Pune.”