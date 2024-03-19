Pune to host the first chapter of AI Alliance by CNBC TV18 and Moneycontrol on March 27

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event aims to connect experts and enthusiasts in the AI domain, focusing on the potential of AI across various sectors.
Pune is home to diverse sectors – from auto to SaaS to e-commerce to fintech to engineering services. The city is also becoming a hub for AI adoption, given its growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs.
With an aim to foster this growth, CNBC-TV18 in collaboration with Moneycontrol, has announced the first edition of the ‘AI Alliance’ in Pune, scheduled to be held on March 27, 2024, from 3 p.m. onwards at Hyatt Regency.
The ‘AI Alliance’ platform aims to bring experts and enthusiasts under one roof and serve as a platform to connect knowledge seekers with leading minds in the AI domain.
Building upon the success of the ‘Global AI Conclave’ held in December 2023 in Bengaluru, this initiative seeks to explore the transformative potential of AI across sectors. The event will feature panel discussions and topics focusing on the evolution and future of AI and the role individuals and organisations can play in this revolution.
The themes will focus on how AI is impacting IT services, governance, manufacturing, software as a service, fintech, e-commerce and public transportation. Founders of five of Pune’s unicorns (Druva, Icertis, Mindtickle, OneCard and ElasticRun) will be speaking at the AI event, cutting across SaaS, financial services and B2B e-commerce.
Other speakers include Shrikant Shinde, MP, Lok Sabha, Mumbai metro chief Ashwini Bhide, Bharat Forge’s Amit Kalyani and Kishor Patil of KPIT. Apart from talking about the impact of AI on their respective sectors, they will also shine a light on why Pune is poised to emerge as India’s AI hub.
Speaking on the first chapter of AI Alliance, Chandra R Srikanth, deputy executive editor, Moneycontrol said, "The AI Alliance marks an important chapter in our commitment to create platforms that will enhance understanding of AI and its transformative impact across industries. Responsible AI, in particular, is a vital pillar of the AI alliance. Pune stands as one of the largest technology hubs in India, and this AI Alliance initiative will help shine a light on innovation and AI adoption in the city. The AI alliance will help in assembling and building a strong AI community in Pune.”
