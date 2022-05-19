Punjabi Fever becomes Delhi’s favourite Radio station

HT Media Network launched Punjabi Fever last year which also happens to be Delhi’s only Punjabi Radio Station – 107.2 Punjabi Fever.

Launched in the month of October 2021 Punjabi fever has managed to reach in the top 3 position of the listenership charts in Delhi as per RAM’22 data thanks to it’s amazing programming and the differentiated music mix. Not only that it has also beaten all radio station in Delhi to become the no. 1 radio station with the highest TSL. Delhi has a big Punjabi influence which is accentuated by the neighbouring states Punjab and Haryana. It is also noticeable that Delhi has a large Punjabi community and a big chunk of Delhites have a heavy Punjabi influenced dialect. Perhaps this is one of the major reasons why Punjabi music is a fan favourite when it comes to the people of Delhi NCR. This therefore, makes a great opportunity for the local advertisers to tap into a larger segment of the regional and neighbouring population.