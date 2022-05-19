Punjabi Fever becomes Delhi’s favourite Radio station

As per the latest RAM report Punjabi Fever has beaten all radio stations on achieving the highest TSL in Delhi-NCR!
HT Media Network launched Punjabi Fever last year which also happens to be Delhi’s only Punjabi Radio Station – 107.2 Punjabi Fever.
Launched in the month of October 2021 Punjabi fever has managed to reach in the top 3 position of the listenership charts in Delhi as per RAM’22 data thanks to it’s amazing programming and the differentiated music mix. Not only that it has also beaten all radio station in Delhi to become the no. 1 radio station with the highest TSL. Delhi has a big Punjabi influence which is accentuated by the neighbouring states Punjab and Haryana. It is also noticeable that Delhi has a large Punjabi community and a big chunk of Delhites have a heavy Punjabi influenced dialect. Perhaps this is one of the major reasons why Punjabi music is a fan favourite when it comes to the people of Delhi NCR. This therefore, makes a great opportunity for the local advertisers to tap into a larger segment of the regional and neighbouring population.
Punjabi Fever has only one aim, and that is to bring a smile to people of Delhi whether they are Punjabi’s or not, the only criteria to tune into the station is that you need to have an unfathomable love for everything Punjabi.
Punjabi Fever has an array of shows and specials that can be enjoyed by everyone in Delhi by just tuning in to 107.2 FM on their radio receivers. People commuting in the morning can enjoy Gedi Route, hosted by RJ Vishesh that brings the best of what the city has to offer with an eclectic selection of Punjabi music that makes your morning drives super energetic. The evening show is Delhi De High Munde which is a dual jock show hosted by RJ Avi J & RJ Nalwa. A perfect show for you to unwind completely after a long day’s work. Throughout the day one can enjoy Happy Hour with DJ Abhi India who plays non-stop mix of top Punjabi tracks. Not just that, there is Solution Singh with his daily dose of humor on the station. The Instagram, Facebook and Youtube handles of the station is also buzzing with fun content with RJs, live interaction with artists, engaging contests etc. every day.
This station has unlocked a fresh new set of audience cohort that belongs to the millennial and gen z section, have good disposable income, is flamboyant with their brand choices, and enjoys life to the fullest.
Punjabi Fever has a motto, Gaane Wajjan Do and that is why Punjabi Fever has very few breaks and more music. Ajit Dheer, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said about Delhi’s only Punjabi Radio Station “Being in a city that works hard and parties even harder – Punjabi Fever has caught the pulse of Delhi and has set the mood of the entire city – Gaane Wajjan Do!