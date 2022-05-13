Punjabi singer B Praak to delight fans in his first-ever 10-city India tour at Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming event, Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE Live said, “Over the years the Supermoon brand has become synonymous with legendary touring artists. If it is a name trending in the fans' mind from Sri Lanka, Canada, UK, or closer home; that artiste will tour with Supermoon. When we signed the national award-winning legend B Praak, it was the first time that he is putting together a full-blown Symphony based musical journey. The tour will travel 10 cities in India and see thousands of Supermoon fans experience it. The concert is performed in an outdoor arena format where a large part of the arena is seated and then there are standing enclosures. It is incredible to see B Praak paaji and our partners at EYP working so hard to compose and create the Supermoon King of Hearts Tour.”