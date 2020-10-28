Purina launches its first India-specific TVC Campaign for Brand Supercoat

Talking about the campaign, Gaurav Kumar Kwatra, Director of Purina Petcare India said, “Making right choices in terms of nutrition for your pets is extremely crucial. It goes a long way in ensuring that your pets are healthy and active. At Purina, our 120-odd years of experience has shown that when pets are given the proper nutrition, it shows in their overall wellbeing and behavior. Our team of nutritionists, behaviorists, veterinarians and other specialists are constantly innovating to ensure a better life for your pets. Purina Supercoat too is a product of this innovation. We are hopeful that this campaign would help pet parents in search of a better nutritional choice, to unleash the true potential of their dogs.”