Purplle acquires makeup brand Faces Canada

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Taneja, Co-founder and CEO Purplle.com said, “We are pleased to welcome FACES CANADA to the Purplle family. The brand perfectly embodies the philosophy that we truly stand by, making the best of beauty accessible to all. With a strong existing portfolio, this acquisition will elevate our makeup portfolio with international high-quality innovative products. With the largest acquisition of a makeup brand by a new age beauty company in India, we look forward to a sustained partnership. We will jointly scale to the next level tapping diverse set of consumers.”