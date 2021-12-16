Purplle acquires makeup brand Faces Canada

The brand will join Purplle’s cohort of owned and acquired beauty brands including, Good Vibes, Carmesi, and NYbae.
Purplle.com, one of India’s largest online beauty destinations, today announced the acquisition of globally acclaimed cosmetics and skincare brand, FACES CANADA. The brand will join Purplle’s cohort of owned and acquired beauty brands including, Good Vibes, Carmesi, and NYbae. Boasting distinct Canadian legacy of more than 40 years, FACES CANADA has grown to receive global recognition for their product quality, available across Asian, European, and North American markets. With this acquisition, Purplle will expand its consumer offerings with a superior international makeup portfolio.
Speaking on the occasion, Manish Taneja, Co-founder and CEO Purplle.com said, “We are pleased to welcome FACES CANADA to the Purplle family. The brand perfectly embodies the philosophy that we truly stand by, making the best of beauty accessible to all. With a strong existing portfolio, this acquisition will elevate our makeup portfolio with international high-quality innovative products. With the largest acquisition of a makeup brand by a new age beauty company in India, we look forward to a sustained partnership. We will jointly scale to the next level tapping diverse set of consumers.”
Kunal Gupta, CEO, FACES CANADA, said, “We are excited to be part of the Purplle family and strengthen their makeup portfolio. Inspired by the passion and vision of Purplle.com, their position, equity, reach and stability in the beauty e-commerce space will enable FACES CANADA to scale newer heights. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify our shared values, resources and reach untapped pockets of the country. The synergy will further our agenda of building the most comfortable International quality cosmetics accessible for Indian consumers, and provide an enhanced personalised beauty experience.’’
FACES CANADA being one of India’s largest makeup brand in the country offers an exclusive array of high-quality makeup and skincare products. The products are cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and crafted to bring comfort to every skin type and tone, complexion, and texture. FACES CANADA will continue to operate independently and extend its existing portfolio under Purplle.com.
With the growth in customer personalization, this acquisition further strengthens Purplle’s footprint offering a comprehensive collection of unique and differentiated products.
Purplle closed $140Mn Series D funding from Premji Invest, Kedaara Capital, Sequoia Capital India, and Blume Ventures in 2021, accelerating the company’s ambition to be a multibillion-dollar company. Purplle has a strong catalogue with 1000+ brands and 50,000 offerings, across categories including, makeup, skincare, haircare, personal care, fragrances, and grooming appliances. The platform has over 7 million monthly active users and expects to end financial year 21-22 with an annualised GMV run rate of 1400 Cr.
