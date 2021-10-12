Purplle announces #PurplleWaliDiwali with Sara Ali Khan

On the launch of the campaign, Nippun Aneja, Chief Business Officer, Purplle.com said, “We wanted to make this Diwali even more special for our consumers during our biggest sale of the season. This year everyone will have the freedom to choose their very own free Diwali gift every time they shop with us, on every order they place. We want this to truly be a Purplle Wali Diwali, celebrated with Sara Ali Khan, and the best of beauty for all.”