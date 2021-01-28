Purplle.com signs Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan as its first brand ambassador

On the announcement Manish Taneja, Co-founder & CEO, Purplle.com said, “We are delighted to have Sara as the face of Purplle. She exemplifies the confidence and determination of a strong new-age woman. She is expressive, authentic and extremely comfortable in her skin, making her a powerful role model for young girls. Sara will lend her voice to inspire consumers to embrace their own unique journey; to make beauty reach the comfort of every home. This association is a step towards further strengthening the connect with our consumers. We look forward to an exciting partnership together.”