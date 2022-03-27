PVR and INOX merge, to be called PVR INOX Limited

The combined entity will operate 1546 screens across 341 properties across 109 cities.
The board of directors of PVR Limited (PVR) and INOX Leisure Limited (INOX) have approved an all-stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR.
The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Limited with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX respectively. New cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR INOX.
Ajay Bijli will be appointed as the Managing Director and Sanjeev Kumar would be appointed as the Executive Director. Pavan Kumar Jain will be appointed as the Non- Executive Chairman of the Board. Siddharth Jain will be appointed as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director in the combined entity.
With PVR currently operating 871 screens across 181 properties in 73 cities and INOX operating 675 screens across 160 properties in 72 cities, the combined entity will become the largest film exhibition company in India operating 1546 screens across 341 properties across 109 cities.
While strongly countering the adversities posed by the advent of various OTT platforms and the after-effects of the pandemic, the combined entity would also work towards taking world-class cinema experience closer to the consumers in Tier 2 and 3 markets.
Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR said, “The partnership of these two brands will put consumers at the centre of its vision and deliver an unparalleled movie-going experience to them. The film exhibition sector has been one of the worst impacted sectors on account of the pandemic and creating scale to achieve efficiencies is critical for the long term survival of the business and fight the onslaught of digital OTT platforms.”
Commenting on the announcement, Siddharth Jain, Director – INOX Leisure Ltd said, “Coming together of two iconic cinema brands, which are driven by passion, is certainly the most historic moment in the Indian cinema exhibition industry.”
“As we head into the industry’s revival amidst headwinds, this decisive partnership would bring in enhanced productivity through scale, a deeper reach in newer markets and numerous cost optimization opportunities, and continue to delight cinema fans with world-class experiences and landmark innovations.”
The amalgamation is subject to the approval of the shareholders of PVR and INOX respectively, stock exchanges, SEBI and such other regulatory approvals as may be required.
Upon obtaining all approvals, when the merger becomes effective, INOX will merge with PVR. Shareholders of INOX will receive shares of PVR in exchange of shares in INOX at the approved share exchange (“swap”) ratio.