PVR Cinemas brightens the festive season with ‘Karva Chauth special offer’

Exciting offers on the eve on Karva Chauth at select PVR properties on 3rd and 4th October’20.
PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company, has rolled out exciting offers on the eve of Karva Chauth at select PVR properties. The ‘Karva Chauth Special Offer’ is specially curated to add joy to the celebrations of the highly popular festival symbolizing unconditional dedication and love of the married couples. The offer is valid on 3rd and 4th November’20, across 33 PVR properties in cities across Northern India namely, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Panipat, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Dehradoon, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Kanpur.
Adding fervor to the celebrations of Karva Chauth, menfolk can bring in their partners to watch a movie at PVR and the ‘Karva Chauth Special Offer’ makes her ticket free! Apart from discounts on food and drinks, female guests can also get to enjoy mehendi and makeover counters within the cinema premises.
Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said, “We truly believe in celebrating every festival wholeheartedly with our customers and it has always been our endeavor to make such days even more special for them through our offerings. The festive season is different for everyone this year and we are trying our best to come up with new and innovative ways to provide a holistic experience to our audience, while keeping their health and safety at priority.’’
