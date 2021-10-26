PVR Cinemas launches V-Pristine, a highly specialised cleaning and disinfection services

Talking about the initiative, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR said, ‘’Apart from maintaining global standards of safety at all our cinemas, we have now forayed into a new segment with the launch of V-Pristine, extending our impeccable housekeeping standards beyond cinemas. With this initiative, we hope to cater to the growing demand for safety and hygiene products and services that meet the highest standards. There is a gap between the quality of the service delivered by the home maids/ servants and the present solution providers use the ‘One size fits all’ approach while V-Pristine personalizes the requirement of each customer.