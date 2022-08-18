PVR Cinemas to premiere 'Ekans-Hero Ek Villain Anek' exclusively from August 19

Speaking about the launch, Uttam Pal Singh, head of kids cluster – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Since the launch of our India original animation series ‘Ekans – Snakes Awake!’, it has consistently been a fan favourite. We are all set to take Ekans’ adventures and bravery from the small screen to the big screen with ‘Ekans - Hero Ek Villain Anek’. PVR Cinemas and the experience it provides makes it an ideal partner to premiere the movie and reach an even wider audience. We are sure the movie will appeal to kids across the country propelling Ekans to even greater popularity.”