PVR INOX introduces 30-minute Trailer Screening Show at just Re 1

Speaking about the launch of the new show, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX, said, “Watching trailers on the big screen with high-quality sound and visuals can enhance the movie-going experience and add to the excitement of seeing a highly anticipated film, it offers an immersive and social experience that cannot be replicated at home. With the launch of our 30-minute Trailer Screening Show, we aim to present our viewers with a short, power-packed snackable entertainment offering on the big screen at a price as low as Re.1. This first-of-its-kind content offering is for every cinephile who wants to watch a quick screening of their favourite upcoming movie trailers whilst sitting comfortably and binging on delicious snacks. In addition, it is not heavy on the pocket too. We invite the movie-lovers from all over the country to enjoy this eccentric cinema experience.”