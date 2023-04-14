PVR INOX introduces 30-minute Trailer Screening Show at just Re 1

The new Trailer Show is being showcased across PVR and INOX multiplexes in the country, from 7th April.
Watching film trailers can be an exciting and engaging experience. It provides a glimpse into the film’s story, character and overall tone, allowing viewers to anticipate and get eager about the upcoming releases. Taking this a notch higher, PVR INOX, India's largest film exhibitor today announced world’s first curated Trailer Screening Show on the big screens, at just rupee 1. The 30-minute screening will feature over 10 handpicked trailers of the upcoming Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies, and offer a unique, quick and an unprecedented content option for the audiences.
With the increasing demand for new, innovative and engaging content, the 30-minute Tailer Show will offer a perfect opportunity for movie enthusiasts to stay up to date on the latest entertainment doze. It would also offer a differentiated experience to the true connoisseurs of cinema entertainment. The new Trailer Show is being showcased across PVR and INOX multiplexes in the country, from 7th April, and has received a stupendous response.
Speaking about the launch of the new show, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX, said, “Watching trailers on the big screen with high-quality sound and visuals can enhance the movie-going experience and add to the excitement of seeing a highly anticipated film, it offers an immersive and social experience that cannot be replicated at home. With the launch of our 30-minute Trailer Screening Show, we aim to present our viewers with a short, power-packed snackable entertainment offering on the big screen at a price as low as Re.1. This first-of-its-kind content offering is for every cinephile who wants to watch a quick screening of their favourite upcoming movie trailers whilst sitting comfortably and binging on delicious snacks. In addition, it is not heavy on the pocket too. We invite the movie-lovers from all over the country to enjoy this eccentric cinema experience.”
With the launch of this new show, the multiplex chain aims to provide its audiences with an unparalleled cinema experience and re-ignite their love for watching entertainment on the big screen. The Trailer Show would be played at all the major cinemas at prime time slots.
Watch the first 30-minute Trailer Show at your nearest PVR and INOX multiplexes. Viewers can purchase tickets at the box office or online via PVR and INOX website or app.
(We got this information in a press release).