PVR launches brand film; celebrates its patrons and their stories

Mr. Ajay Kumar Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR said “It has been over two decades since we started and if there is one thing which has stayed constant; it is our focus on the customer and the experiences they yield in that 3 hours inside the cinema. We have evolved in every aspect but at the heart of our business lays the audience who drive us, guide us and encourage us to do better, push the envelope and explore new things.”