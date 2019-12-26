PVR launches brand film; celebrates its patrons and their stories

PVR, India’s largest film exhibitor and a name synonymous to excellence in the entertainment ecosystem, has launched the brand film recently to celebrate its audience for over two decades. The film observes the patrons and the million experiences while stating “Every seat has a story.” Conceptualized around the significance of customer-centricity, PVR Ltd. with the newly launched film reiterates its focus on the customer and their experiences.
Mr. Ajay Kumar Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR said “It has been over two decades since we started and if there is one thing which has stayed constant; it is our focus on the customer and the experiences they yield in that 3 hours inside the cinema. We have evolved in every aspect but at the heart of our business lays the audience who drive us, guide us and encourage us to do better, push the envelope and explore new things.”
“It has been an exceptional year on the business front, and I am grateful to our patrons and partners in supporting us in all our endeavors. Wishing all a very happy and entertaining year-end with family and friends.”
The film celebrates the stories of the patrons, sharing a million emotions from inside the cinema theaters. It is launched across traditional, digital and social media platforms.
