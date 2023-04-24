Qoruz Introduces "Qoruz Perks": Redefining Influencer Marketing Beyond the Paid / Sponsored Promotions

This is an initiative that allows brands to collaborate with the ideal influencers to promote genuine conversations and reviews around the products with their personal experiences in front of a large and engaged audience by “earning it”, rather than the usual “buying it off” as sponsored promotions. Qoruz Perks provides an opportunity to brands that allow them to boost their brand visibility, target marketing efforts, increase social media engagement, and deliver the cost-effective word of mouth. This new launch platform is valuable to any business or industry, for instance, the event industry, movies and entertainment, premium beverage brands, restaurants, and resorts, and who are looking to boost their brand visibility and target marketing efforts.