Qoruz, the Influencer Marketing Platform has launched D2C centric solutions!

This new year, Qoruz is back with something new and exciting for D2C Brands- Qoruz For D2C!
When it comes to consumer products in the Indian market, the landscape had been dominated by FMCG majors for decades till the arrival of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) selling. It is now impossible to ignore the power of D2C brands in today’s day and age.
Keeping that in mind, Qoruz has just launched Qoruz For D2C, an initiative by Qoruz towards empowering D2C brands. The Influencer Marketing Platform is currently offering exclusive opportunities and offers specifically for D2C brands to help increase brand awareness, accelerate sales and streamline influencer campaigns.
D2C Influencer Marketing
As many D2C Brands have started heavily relying on digital channels to reach their desired audience, insights on their customers’ social reach is a new opportunity to incorporate into a winning strategy. Hence the need for data-driven Influencer Marketing comes into play.
With Qoruz For D2C, D2C Brands will have access to a community of vetted influencers, get insights on Influencer insights and statistics, as well as track and calculate the ROI of campaigns.
With data-driven insights, Brands will be able to choose the right influencers for their campaigns, take control of influencer marketing spending, understand the performance of campaign investments, optimize returns and create a successful influencer marketing campaign.
Qoruz is India’s leading Influencer marketing Insights and Analytics platform. The Product features include influencer search, reach outs at scale, AI-powered analytics & campaign reporting.
Millions of influencers and campaigns have been analyzed on the platform to understand what works, and what doesn’t work, thereby eliminating guesswork and improving efficiency. India's biggest brands and agencies choose Qoruz to power their marketing teams, including Swiggy, Country Delight, ITC, Marico, Goibibo, Omnicom Media Group, MSL PR Group, and many more.
