Quaker forays into ready-to-eat breakfast cereals with the launch of Quaker Oats Muesli

Quaker Oats Muesli is available in two delicious flavours – Fruit & Nut and Berries & Seeds – to give a wholesome start to the day.
Wake up to the flavourful breakfast cereals options and gear up for the day. Quaker®, one of India’s leading brands in the oats segment, has entered the Ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal segment with a new delicious, innovative, and modern breakfast offering – Quaker Oats Muesli. Packed with the nutritious goodness of 5 grains and 22% fruit, nuts and seeds, Quaker Oats Muesli offers a crunchy, multi-textural, and wholesome breakfast experience in two flavourful variants – Fruit & Nut and Berries & Seeds.
Muesli is increasingly becoming a popular breakfast option and the easy-to-make Quaker Oats Muesli is developed to provide ‘Fuel for the Real Fit’, first thing in the morning. A delightful combination of grains (oats, wheat, corn, barley, and rice) and inclusions such as fruits, nuts and seeds, the product gives a delicious taste experience with convenience and is a source of protein & fibre that gives a good start to the day.
A Euromonitor International and Quaker report highlighted that 44% of urban millennials skipped breakfast and delayed their meals due to increased household chores and late start to the day. The study has further outlined the significance of having meals on time and consuming nutritious breakfast options. However, in spite of consumers skipping the first meal of the day, nutrition-conscious consumption has turned out to be the choice across the genders and generations. Quaker seeks to address this by introducing Quaker Oats Muesli that aims to become an unskippable part of their daily breakfast. Consumers’ increasing affinity towards nutritious, scrumptious, and convenient breakfast options makes Quaker Oats Muesli as one of the ideal breakfast options for health-conscious even during hectic morning schedules.
Expressing her thoughts on the launch, Sonam Bikram Vij, associate director and category head - Quaker, PepsiCo India, said, “Convenience is key in a post-pandemic environment, and the need for convenience foods is on the rise. For today’s nutrition-conscious consumers, it is all about striking a balance between one’s active lifestyle and consuming nutritious food. Eating a wholesome breakfast that is easy to make and has numerous benefits is an important emerging trend. Complementing this trend is the fact that the ready-to-eat cereal market has been witnessing an upward growth trend in India, with demand for muesli constantly increasing. As a nutrition brand, we are looking to provide consumers with more options, and we see a clear role for Muesli in India. With our offerings, we will continue to encourage consumers to have their breakfast on time and stay on track with their nutritional needs.”
Quaker Oats Muesli – Fruit & Nut is available in 700g for INR 440 and Quaker Oats Muesli – Berries & Seeds in 700g for INR 460 on leading retail and e-commerce platforms across key markets in India. The launch will be followed by a robust TVC campaign and surround plan.