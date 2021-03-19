Quaker launches ‘Made For India Quaker Oats with flavour mix

The new campaign by Quaker® showcases how consumers can now enjoy oats in a ‘masaledar’ or ‘tangy’ way or simply add their own twist to suit their taste preference. The film opens with two protagonists engaging in a playful banter over ‘masaledar’ or ‘tangy’ breakfast choices. This chatter soon comes to a halt, when they discover that both delicious flavours are now available in one pack of Quaker® Oats with Flavour Mix. This also highlights how the product can be simply made by adding either of these delicious flavour mix sachets to 40g of plain oats and garnish with vegetables of your choice for one serving. The film closes with the protagonists enjoying their breakfast and bracing for the day ahead.