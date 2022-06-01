Quint Digital Media records YOY revenue growth of 68%

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company had completed the acquisition of identified stakes in the digital media and media-tech operations of Quintillion Business, Quintype Technologies, Spunklane Media and YKA Media. The consolidated results for the full year ended March 31, 2022 include the financial performance of the said acquisitions.

• The Quint recorded highest ever full year (FY22) revenues of INR 35.55 Crs; a growth of over 68% vis-à-vis FY 21.

• For the full year (FY22), EBIDTA stood at INR 14.90 Crs; up by a robust 850% vis-à-vis FY 21.

• Operating revenues for Q4 FY22 (March 22) stood at INR 10.31 Crs (sequential growth of 11%) with EBIDTA of INR 4.27 Crs (sequential growth of 13%).

• Earnings Per Share (EPS) increases from a negative (INR 1.36) to positive INR 2.17.