Quint Digital Media records YOY revenue growth of 68%

EBDITA growth of 850% on a full year basis.
Quint Digital Media, India's leading multi‑brand digital media and media–tech group, being the only new-age digital media and technology player listed on an Indian stock exchange, published its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company had completed the acquisition of identified stakes in the digital media and media-tech operations of Quintillion Business, Quintype Technologies, Spunklane Media and YKA Media. The consolidated results for the full year ended March 31, 2022 include the financial performance of the said acquisitions.
• The Quint recorded highest ever full year (FY22) revenues of INR 35.55 Crs; a growth of over 68% vis-à-vis FY 21.
• For the full year (FY22), EBIDTA stood at INR 14.90 Crs; up by a robust 850% vis-à-vis FY 21.
• Operating revenues for Q4 FY22 (March 22) stood at INR 10.31 Crs (sequential growth of 11%) with EBIDTA of INR 4.27 Crs (sequential growth of 13%).
• Earnings Per Share (EPS) increases from a negative (INR 1.36) to positive INR 2.17.
B. Highlights of the consolidated financial performance
• QDML had acquired identified stakes in the digital media and media-tech operations of Quintillion Business Media, Quintype Technologies India Private Limited, Spunklane Media Private Limited and YKA Media Private Limited on January 19, 2022.
• In accordance with the applicable accounting framework, QDML has consolidated the financial performance of the digital media and media-tech operations of Quintillion Business Media, Quintype Technologies India Private Limited, Spunklane Media Private Limited and YKA Media Private Limited.
• On a consolidated basis, QDML recorded total operating revenues of INR 55+Crs, witnessing a growth of 55+% over the previous year. Further, the losses on a consolidated basis witnessed a reduction of more than 58% over the previous year.
C. Highlights of the audience engagement matrix for The Quint plus Other Group Properties:
The audience footprint across the websites and digital platforms - including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat etc. - continued its strong momentum in the quarter.
Other updates:
1. The Board of Directors of QDML at its board meeting on March 1, 2022 had approved a rights issue of equity shares to raise up to INR 125 Crs in fresh capital. QDML is working on finalizing the draft letter of offer for submission to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
2. QDML has entered into a Franchisee Agreement for a period of 5 years and launched its overseas platform named as ‘Quint World’ wef April 1, 2022.
3. QDML and its wholly owned subsidiary viz. Quintillion Media Limited have entered into definitive agreements with AMG Media Networks Limited for the sale of 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited (entity housing the business and financial news platform viz. www.bqprime.com). The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.
4. Quintype Technologies India Limited intends to enter into a master franchisee arrangement for Middle East Territory. The arrangement is subject to necessary approval from the shareholders of QDML.
