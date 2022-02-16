QuoDeck launches a one-of-a-kind gamified campaign #D2City for D2C brands in India

QuoDeck, India's leading SaaS Digital Learning and Engagement Platform, has launched a one-of-a-kind gamified campaign designed as an interactive digital city that allows visitors to experience, explore, play and learn about their favourite D2C brands.

The visionary new gamified campaign https://gamiquo.com/interactive/#/d2city will be live on the QuoDeck platform from 14th February till the end of the month. For the campaign, the company has featured 25 big and small D2C brands from Cosmetics, Electronics, Personal Care, Food, and apparel, amongst other industries.