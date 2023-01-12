QuoteUnquote with KK 2023 Season 4 is all about ‘Growing Positively'

Talking to media, Kapil Khandelwal KK commented, “2022 Season 3 was all about health and happiness. We invited several thought leaders to discuss on various aspects on happiness and leadership which included religious gurus such as Gaur Gauranga Das of Iskon, Corporate Happiness Experts such as Jenn Lim of CEO of Delivering Happiness (DH), Yoga Guru Cameroon, Ex- Chief Economic Advisor of India and IMF Executive Director, Dr. KV Subramaniam, Dr Aaditeshwar Seth, Author, Founder Gram Vaani, Ex-Governor of Pondicherry, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Gallup CEO, Jon Clifton and his team. We discussed with several sector experts on other issues such as wealth, health, personal influence, geo-politics, governance and most burning current trends of 2022. Our next season will focus on the issues of the looming degrowth of the world economy and personal impact as a result. Hence our Season 4 is all about ‘Growing Positively’. Be is economy, start-ups, positive health, employment, happiness, leadership in all the spheres of life which we will touch upon.”