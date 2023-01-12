QuoteUnquote with KK 2023 Season 4 is all about ‘Growing Positively'

The podcast reaches over 300 million listeners world-wide and organises a virtual fireside chat with thought leaders around the world.
QuoteUnquote With KK (https://kapilkhandelwal.com/podcasts/) produced by healthcare and investment industry veteran, Kapil Khandelwal KK of Toro Finserve LLP announced its 2023 Season 4 theme as ‘Growing Positively’. This podcast reaches over 300 million listeners world-wide and organises a virtual fireside chat with thought leaders around the world on various current issues and topics across business, economics, investments and socio-politics. The show successfully completed three seasons.
Talking to media, Kapil Khandelwal KK commented, “2022 Season 3 was all about health and happiness. We invited several thought leaders to discuss on various aspects on happiness and leadership which included religious gurus such as Gaur Gauranga Das of Iskon, Corporate Happiness Experts such as Jenn Lim of CEO of Delivering Happiness (DH), Yoga Guru Cameroon, Ex- Chief Economic Advisor of India and IMF Executive Director, Dr. KV Subramaniam, Dr Aaditeshwar Seth, Author, Founder Gram Vaani, Ex-Governor of Pondicherry, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Gallup CEO, Jon Clifton and his team. We discussed with several sector experts on other issues such as wealth, health, personal influence, geo-politics, governance and most burning current trends of 2022. Our next season will focus on the issues of the looming degrowth of the world economy and personal impact as a result. Hence our Season 4 is all about ‘Growing Positively’. Be is economy, start-ups, positive health, employment, happiness, leadership in all the spheres of life which we will touch upon.”
QuoteUnquote with KK produced over 700 minutes of high-impact business podcast content in 2022. The podcast was ranked amongst the top 10% of business podcasts in India as per Spotify. As per the estimates of QuoteUnQuote With KK, over 350 manhours of effort were spent by the team in 2022 to research, produce, distribute the podcast of such business and personal impact to its listeners.
Adds, Vani Garg, associate producer of QuoteUnQuote With KK, “Over the last 3 Seasons where we have grown QuoteUnQuote With KK, overseas to the Indian diaspora and Indian Think Tanks, the followers, streams, listeners and hours of listening by over 300%. We have a devoted base of listeners who come back to QuoteUnQuote With KK again and again and support our new releases. We are glad to see our core listener base grow in the 30-50 years age co-hort. We expect to see this loyal listener base to double in 2023 with our line-up Indian and International thought leaders who will come on the podcast.”