QuoteUnquote with KK (Kapil Khandelwal) partners with Hubhopper for India cross-platform strategy push

On partnering with Hubhopper, Kapil Khandelwal, commented “during 2021, with Pandora(not available in India) and some other platforms distributing our Podcast to English, Spanish and other foreign language listeners globally, our split of Indian and foreign listeners skewed from 90:10 in 2020 to 55:45currently.QuoteUnquote with KK started with the intent to bring ‘outside-in’ perspective to our Indian during the lockdown on what the future holds, given the tremendous uncertainty amongst people, corporate executives and listeners. During 2021, India has demonstrated exemplary leadership in not only managing Covid situation and inoculating over one billion vaccine doses in the quickest possible time. Therefore over the last few months, we had been witnessing a steep rise in our foreign listeners whose interest in India has peaked. Our Season 3, will focus on the India success stories and continue the ‘outside-in’ perspective of the global thought-leaders focussed on India. We also need to address our core co-hort of Indian listeners who have been motivating us all along to produce such content. Moreover, our pilots with Zee5 and Dailyhunt as the first podcast on their platform to deepen our reach to the core Indian listeners has been very positive and successful and validates our cross-platform strategy we implemented for podcasts for the first time in India. Hubhopper partnership builds onto our experience to reach deeper to the heartlands of India and further execute our cross-platform strategy to introduce QuoteUnquote with KK on their platforms”