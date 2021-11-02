QuoteUnquote with KK (Kapil Khandelwal) partners with Hubhopper for India cross-platform strategy push

The show successfully completed its silver jubilee episode recently.
India’s leading business podcast QuoteUnquote With KK (https://kapilkhandelwal.com/podcasts/) produced by healthcare and investment industry veteran, Kapil Khandelwal of Toro Finserve LLP has partnered with Hubhopper, India's largest podcast hosting and distribution platform. The podcast reaches over 200 million listeners world-wide and organises a virtual fireside chat with thought leaders around the world on various current issues and topics across covid pandemic, self-growth, business, economics, investments and socio-politics. The show successfully completed its silver jubilee episode recently.
On partnering with Hubhopper, Kapil Khandelwal, commented “during 2021, with Pandora(not available in India) and some other platforms distributing our Podcast to English, Spanish and other foreign language listeners globally, our split of Indian and foreign listeners skewed from 90:10 in 2020 to 55:45currently.QuoteUnquote with KK started with the intent to bring ‘outside-in’ perspective to our Indian during the lockdown on what the future holds, given the tremendous uncertainty amongst people, corporate executives and listeners. During 2021, India has demonstrated exemplary leadership in not only managing Covid situation and inoculating over one billion vaccine doses in the quickest possible time. Therefore over the last few months, we had been witnessing a steep rise in our foreign listeners whose interest in India has peaked. Our Season 3, will focus on the India success stories and continue the ‘outside-in’ perspective of the global thought-leaders focussed on India. We also need to address our core co-hort of Indian listeners who have been motivating us all along to produce such content. Moreover, our pilots with Zee5 and Dailyhunt as the first podcast on their platform to deepen our reach to the core Indian listeners has been very positive and successful and validates our cross-platform strategy we implemented for podcasts for the first time in India. Hubhopper partnership builds onto our experience to reach deeper to the heartlands of India and further execute our cross-platform strategy to introduce QuoteUnquote with KK on their platforms”
Gautam Anand Raj, Co-founder, Hubhopper says, “We are on the verge of a new dawn for podcasting in India with both creators and listeners adopting the medium as a staple within their daily routine. We are extremely proud to partner with QuoteUnquote in bringing their content to new ears across the country.”
On the launch occasion, Vani Garg, associate executive producer QuoteUnquote with KK and founder, Consoul said, “in the mobile first era, OTT transformed the video content distribution on demand with hyper personalisation shifting consumers from Cable/Satellite TV to their mobile phones. We are witnessing the same shifts with the consumers for authentic audio content which was predominantly on our FM Radio to cross platforms and podcasts on apps. Our strategy of distributing the original thought leadership audio content of QuoteUnQuote with KK is paying off. Consumers in India are not still mature for a Subscription Audio on Demand (SAOD) like Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) on OTT and we will continue to monetise our content through Advertising Audio on Demand (AAOD) like Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) on OTT. We are witnessing a dire shortage of content for AAOD in India. QuoteUnquote with KK has an early mover advantage and a large following of listeners globally. Our partnership with Hubhopperfurther deepens on our cross platform strategy to reach out maximum Indian listeners on Jio Saavn, Hungama, Gaana, Wynk Music, mobile phone platforms such as Xiaomi Music, Jio Phones – KiaOS wallet platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe and in cab entertainment systems such as Ola Play, to name a few ”
Season One (2020) and Two (2021) of QuoteUnquote with KK, with all 25 episodes, is now available on Hubhopper platforms.
