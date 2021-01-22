QuoteUnquote with KK (Kapil Khandelwal) Season 2 premiers as the first podcast on Dailyhunt

The show successfully completed its first season comprising ten episodes with global thought leaders Mark Mobius, Parag Khanna, Rajeev Peshwaria and Mark Kahn, to name a few.
India’s leading business podcast QuoteUnquote With KK (https://kapilkhandelwal.com/podcasts/) produced by healthcare and investment industry veteran, Kapil Khandelwal of Toro Finserve LLP was launched on Dailyhunt, India’s #1 local language content platform, this month. This podcast organises a virtual fireside chat with thought leaders around the world on various current issues and topics across business, economics, investments and socio-politics. The show successfully completed its first season comprising ten episodes with global thought leaders Mark Mobius, Parag Khanna, Rajeev Peshwaria and Mark Kahn, to name a few.
Kapil Khandelwal, as quoted in his podcast, shared “we have been listening to our listeners and in next year’s season, we're going to run QuoteUnquote with KK on 2 tracks – Healthy and Wealthy. Healthy because of what we have gone through last year, and Wealthy because without a healthy world we cannot become a wealthy world. So, these are two very intermingled issues. We have lined up star speakers from different areas in healthcare and investments and current events and developments. On popular demand, we are going to run this podcast on a fortnightly basis. Our team is very excited to give more to the audience demands and feedback. QuoteUnquote with KK is available on global platforms like Spotify, iheart radio, Amazon. The strategic idea of our partnership with Dailyhunt is to provide access to Indian audiences looking for premium, short-format content. Additionally, Dailyhunt users will also be able to access all my blogs published on various subjects.”
Umang Bedi, co-founder, Dailyhunt says, “Our 285+ million users challenge and inspire us to introduce formats that improve their experience on the platform. Communities socialized over content last year like never before, and Indian audiences are absolutely entitled to premium and intelligent content, regardless of their location or their network. I had the privilege of hosting a talk show with business leaders on Dailyhunt last year, and taking from its success, I’m quite confident that KK will enjoy an engaging and stimulating relationship with our users.”
On the launch occasion, Kapil Khandelwal, Father of offshore Quant Fund investing in India and managing partner, Toro Finserve LLP, said, “I am glad to announce that India's largest discovery platform, Dailyhunt is now hosting QuoteUnquote with KK. This will take the virtual fireside chat to over 285+ million monthly users on the Dailyhunt platform. I welcome the audience of Dailyhunt and am looking forward to interacting with them, on the platform”
Season one of QuoteUnquote with KK, with all ten episodes, is now available on Dailyhunt.