QuoteUnquote with KK (Kapil Khandelwal) Season 2 premiers as the first podcast on Dailyhunt

On the launch occasion, Kapil Khandelwal, Father of offshore Quant Fund investing in India and managing partner, Toro Finserve LLP, said, “I am glad to announce that India's largest discovery platform, Dailyhunt is now hosting QuoteUnquote with KK. This will take the virtual fireside chat to over 285+ million monthly users on the Dailyhunt platform. I welcome the audience of Dailyhunt and am looking forward to interacting with them, on the platform”

Season one of QuoteUnquote with KK, with all ten episodes, is now available on Dailyhunt.