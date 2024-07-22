R. Biz mobile app is available for download on the Play Store and App Store

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The R. Biz Mobile App is designed to be the ultimate platform for anyone needing timely and accurate market indices.
Republic Media Network added another digital news platform, www.republicbiz.com, to its portfolio on June 10, 2023. republicbiz.com is the digital-first business news outlet from the group, and the mobile app for R. Biz is also now live.
R Biz Mobile App is now available for download on both the Play Store and the App Store. Within a month of the launch of www.republicbiz.com, it has crossed a user base of over 1.5 million.
Tapan Sharma, chief operating officer of Republic Digital, commented on the R. Biz mobile app launch, saying, “The Republic Business App is a game-changer in business news. We aim to provide the latest, fastest, and most in-depth coverage of financial and economic developments, making it an indispensable tool for anyone interested in the business world.”
Republic Business Mobile App Features:
Real-time Budget Updates: Stay ahead with the latest budget updates, market trends, and economic policies.
Expert Analysis: Access exclusive insights from industry experts and financial analysts.
User-Friendly Interface: Enjoy a seamless and intuitive browsing experience.
Customisable Alerts: Set notifications for breaking news and market changes.
The R. Biz Mobile App is designed to be the ultimate platform for anyone needing timely and accurate market indices. This mobile app is the one-stop destination for business professionals, investors, C Suite Leaders, and individuals interested in economic policies and market trends.
Business news, company portfolios, personal finance, national and international stock markets, industry news, in-depth business insights, and analysis, the R. Biz Mobile App covers it all, giving its users a bird's eye view of all the latest developments. This contemporary business platform will blend the digital and television audiences of the Republic Media Network by featuring business videos and news on Republic TV’s linear and digital feeds throughout the day.
In-depth reports will be housed on the website, covering significant economic events, market movements, and business strategies.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.