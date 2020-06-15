Radio City and Plan India collaborate to #HelpIndiaHeal

Speaking on this collaboration, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “We are committed to supporting the Government and various NGOs in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two months, through various other initiatives, we have been providing relief and support measures across the country. This is a first of its kind collaboration with Plan India where we are not only raising funds but making sure that the issues of girls and young women are also addressed. Through the power of our RJ’s we hope to reach out to as many people as possible and raise maximum funds to support more girls and women from vulnerable families. Radio City continues to be a front runner in terms of lending support to developmental causes. Last year during the International Day of the Girl, Radio City let a young changemaker Ruby from Plan India’s Delhi programme area, take over Radio City’s RJ Ginnie’s breakfast show, Suno Na Dilli, to raise awareness on girls’ rights.”