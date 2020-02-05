Radio City celebrated Marathi cinema’s glitz and glamour with Radio City cine awards season 3

Sonalee Kulkarni, winner of Best Actress at Radio City Cine awards Marathi Season 3 said, “I am overwhelmed by the love and support received from my fans for my role in Hirkani. It was empowering to play a role of a mother who will go to any extent to ensure the safety of her child. Radio City Cine Awards not only recognizes talent, but also empowers and brings the audience close to us by encouraging them to select their favourite artists and technicians from the Marathi film industry. This award encourages me to keep persevering to deliver more of such content to my fans. I would also like to thank my director Prasad Oak for believing in me and giving me this role.”