Radio City crowned as no. 1 Radio Station in Mumbai, Delhi, And Bengaluru as per RAM Ratings

Commenting on this feat, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, said, “We are glad to have created history by being the No. 1 radio network that listeners prefer tuning into across 3 key metros in the country. Radio City has been a pioneer in driving purpose led campaigns and has always explored innovative avenues to connect with our listeners. Radio City truly harnessed the power of radio to become a source of reliable information, to provide entertainment, and also extend a helping hand to the ones in need during these unprecedented times. Staying true to our motto of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’, our teams devised a hyper-local approach and understood the pulse of the listeners in these cities. This rating comes as a testimony to our audience’s continuous love and support and also to our team, who showed great spirit to keep the show running even during these challenging times.”