Radio City launches ‘Dabbewale ka Dabba Bharo’ fund raiser initiative

Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “Dabbawalas have always been there for Mumbaikars and ensured that piping hot, home-cooked food reaches them amidst scorching heat, rains, and winters. This lockdown and pandemic have brought a standstill to their life, so much so that they are finding it difficult to manage a meal for themselves and their families. Radio City has initiated the fund raiser initiative ‘Dabbewale ka Dabba Bharo’ to ensure that 5000 Dabbawalas get their meal. We have witnessed help pouring in from listeners, celebrities, social influencers, etc. This initiative highlights the power of radio and the impact it can create to bring about a positive ray of hope in the life of Dabbawalas.”