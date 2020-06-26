Radio City supports local businesses with two new initiatives

One brilliant story that highlights the power of radio and the ethos of Rag Rag Mein Positivity is that of a missing Dada ji. A caller in Lucknow informed Radio City RJ about his 95-year old grandfather, who is an Alzheimers patient and was missing for 3 days. The Dada ji could only remember his name and his native village Pinahat in Agra. Within just 3 hours of receiving the call, Radio City made an announcement and was able to locate him. The team connected with the ISBT and UPSRTC bus stations to check his travel route from Lucknow to Agra and based on the description shared on-air, the senior citizen was identified by a restaurant manager. Another great example is of the fundraiser initiative ‘Dabbewale ka Dabba Bharo’ which encouraged Mumbaikars to come together and donate wholeheartedly for their beloved Dabbawalas, to support them through these tough times. Since the initiation of the fundraiser in April, Radio City has witnessed Mumbaikars pour their love and support towards the dabbawalas and has successfully collected approx. INR 20 lakh rupees towards the cause.