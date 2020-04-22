Radio City’s ‘Concert From Home’ Features 100 plus artists over 30 days across 39 cities!

Sharing his thoughts about the initiative, Kartik Kalla, chief creative officer, Radio City, said, “Due to the pandemic, the world has come to a standstill and everyone is doing their bit by staying at home to flatten the curve. Radio City has always been at the forefront in executing initiatives that keep our listeners entertained and engaged. Radio City was the first FM broadcaster to initiate the Concert From Home concept way back in 2017, which we continue to do every year. This year, however, we started it early to entertain our listeners amidst the lockdown. With this initiative, we have been bringing together 100 national and regional artists over a period of 30 days, to entertain our listeners across 39 cities. We advise everybody to stay indoors, stay safe, and tune in to Radio City to enjoy the concert by their favourite singers and performers, from the comfort of their homes!”