Radio City’s #O2Movement, an initiative to make Delhi a green city

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) report, breathing in Delhi air is equivalent to smoking 44 cigarettes a day the report also states that the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 306 with PM10 in December, which falls under the very poor category. Even in adjoining areas of the capital, the AQI also plunged making it tough for residents to move outdoors with Gurugram (245), Faridabad (240), Noida (238) and Ghaziabad (347). Several government organizations and activists have been working to make the situation better. Radio City’s #O2Movement addressed such challenges by utilizing the power of radio. True to the brand’s core motto of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’, initiatives like these continue to help listener’s battle civic issues and bring about a positive change in our society.