Radio Mango sings 'This too shall pass” with their new initiative for business partners

The package can be consumed in two phases:
Phase 1 - Till the lockdown is completely lifted:
Brands can advertise on Radio Mango without being billed for the seconds consumed during this period.
Phase 2 - Post Lockdown:
Brands can air equivalent number of seconds as used in Phase 1, and the same can be consumed within a time frame of 4 months. Radio Mango will be billing only the seconds aired in Phase 2, and same will be done at their existing rates.
The special package has been devised to ensure that brands remain on top of the consumer's mind, during the lockdown period, and also help their businesses bounce back once the lockdown is lifted.
Our understanding is that the team at Radio Mango believes that these tough times will pass and the light at the end of the tunnel will be visible soon.
The current crisis got the team thinking on what they as a media house could do for the business partners who have been effectedin a similar manner across the country.
We also found that the business community is facing almost the same issues across all segments
1) Business houses have had to shut shop for more than two weeks now, and they do not know for how long this situation will continue. This means no income or reduced income, with the fixed overheads continuing.
2) Brands could drop off from being on the top of the mind of their consumers, forcing them to spend on brand building along with the topical campaigns once the situation returns to normalcy.
3) Slow down in business means having to be very prudent with the spends. Advertisement campaigns even though essential to keep the brand alive in the consumer’s minds, is viewed as an avoidable expenditure in the current scenario.
The Radio Mango package seems to be an answer to the above issues that the business community is facing, the package addresses all the above concerns.
They strongly believe that it is their responsibility, to stand by the business community, in these challenging times.
The business community, who at this point are not spending on advertisements, would find this initiative helpful as they would have to spend only when things get back to normal, while being able to advertise throughout the lockdown period without being billed.
