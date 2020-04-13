Radio Mango sings 'This too shall pass” with their new initiative for business partners

We also found that the business community is facing almost the same issues across all segments

1) Business houses have had to shut shop for more than two weeks now, and they do not know for how long this situation will continue. This means no income or reduced income, with the fixed overheads continuing.

2) Brands could drop off from being on the top of the mind of their consumers, forcing them to spend on brand building along with the topical campaigns once the situation returns to normalcy.

3) Slow down in business means having to be very prudent with the spends. Advertisement campaigns even though essential to keep the brand alive in the consumer’s minds, is viewed as an avoidable expenditure in the current scenario.