Radio Mirchi collaborates with Mumbai’s Andheri metro station to host 'Mirchi Metro'

Andheri station will witness live radio shows and interactive activities led by the team from Mirchi 98.3 for 3 days.
Mirchi, a music and entertainment company, collaborates with Mumbai Metro Line 1 for its innovative three-day initiative, Mirchi Metro. The initiative’s core theme– Ruk Hans Chal - invites Mumbaikars to pause, smile, and then continue with their day with renewed energy.
From January 31 to February 2, all Mirchi RJs including RJ Jeeturaj, RJ Prerna, RJ Dnyaneshwari, RJ Megha, and RJ Yashi, among others will take over the Andheri metro station to host their live radio shows from 8 am to 9 pm. Throughout the three days, the commuters will witness a musical experience during their metro ride as Mirchi curates a special programming, Mirchi Music Taxi.
Mirchi brings a host of on-ground activities to create a diverse and engaging experience for commuters. Each day Mirchi will execute an interactive activity on-ground in line with a distinct theme – Ruk-Hans-Chal on Day 1, Ruk-Gaa-Chal on Day 2, and Ruk-Nach-Chal on Day 3.
Mirchi will also reward the best performances with goodies adding a touch of joy to Mumbaikars’ daily commute. Metro travelers can look forward to spotting actors Vidyut Jamwal and Nora Fatehi on February 2, as they launch the latest track from their upcoming movie CRAKK at Mirchi’s Metro booth exclusively.
Commenting on this initiative, Avijit Dhar, business director, Mumbai, ENIL, Mirchi, said, “We are thrilled to bring Mirchi Metro to the heart of Mumbai's daily commute. Through this initiative, we aim to echo the spirit of our vibrant city and celebrate life amid Mumbai's busyness. We look forward to engaging with our listeners as we transform the Andheri Metro Station into a lively hub of entertainment.”
We got this information in a press release.