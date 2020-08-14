Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay

Over the years, many myths have been passed on as truths about the film. Rj Rohini took this opportunity to bust them by asking the cast and crew about these stories. For eg : It is famously believed that director Ramesh Sippy gifted Sachin Pilgaonkar a refrigerator as remuneration for the film. We found out he actually received an air-conditioner and it was his first ever ‘ac’. Ramesh Sippy also spoke of how the critics tore the film apart during the time of release but talked about how everything they worked tirelessly for - be it the 6 track stereophonic sound to being India’s first 70mm film - every gamble paid off when audiences started flocking to the theatre.