Radio Nasha launches Nasha Photo Studio, a trip down the memory lane with Bollywood superstars

The station has recently gone live with its latest property ‘Nasha Photo Studio’ - India’s only open photo studio!
Radio Nasha is India’s first cool retro station that does justice to the excitement, romance and attitude of the magical eras of 1970s-2000s. Radio Nasha appropriates the cool retro positioning through campaigns that are high on listener engagement and that ‘invoke nostalgia’. In line with the brand’s positioning of ‘Phir Wahi Deewangi’, the station has recently gone live with its latest property ‘Nasha Photo Studio’ - India’s only open photo studio! Launched recently, the unique segment features prominent B-Town celebs in a candid conversation with Radio Nasha RJs as they talk about their old photographs and revisit the memories around them.
The show promises to be a treat for all the Bollywood buffs as they get a sneak peek into their favourite star’s lives and listen to the real backstories of photos from yesteryears. Some of the prominent celebs that will be a part of the show’s line-up includes John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff amongst others. Watching the stars reminisce their old days and unravel their emotions on looking at their old pictures, along with the infectious energy of the Radio Nasha RJs, will definitely leave the listeners asking for more! ‘Nasha Photo Studio’ will be played out on air on Radio Nasha’a evening show Dhak Dhak Evenings and the weekly webisodes can be watched on the brand’s FB and Instagram handles.
The first episode featured Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut getting nostalgic and candid as she relived her old memories. Looking at one of the photos with Madhur Bhandkar, Priyanka Chopra & Mugdha Godse, she fondly remembered the music launch of her film Fashion. ‘Madhur sir took us to Siddhi Vinayak for the music launch of the film. We never had any stylists or make-up artists during those days. I remember shopping for my outfit early morning & doing my own make-up before rushing for the launch”, she said. Catch the Webisode on
Talking about the initiative, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “With Radio Nasha, our endeavour has always been to take the listeners back to the retro era and invoke a feeling of nostalgia. ‘Nasha Photo Studio’ is a one of its kind show segment which will dwell into those personal memories of the celebs that are very close to their heart. We are excited with the line-up of stars that will feature on the show and are sure our listeners will enjoy the unique content offering on air as well as on our social media assets.”