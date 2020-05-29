Radio Nasha launches Nasha Photo Studio, a trip down the memory lane with Bollywood superstars

The show promises to be a treat for all the Bollywood buffs as they get a sneak peek into their favourite star’s lives and listen to the real backstories of photos from yesteryears. Some of the prominent celebs that will be a part of the show’s line-up includes John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff amongst others. Watching the stars reminisce their old days and unravel their emotions on looking at their old pictures, along with the infectious energy of the Radio Nasha RJs, will definitely leave the listeners asking for more! ‘Nasha Photo Studio’ will be played out on air on Radio Nasha’a evening show Dhak Dhak Evenings and the weekly webisodes can be watched on the brand’s FB and Instagram handles.