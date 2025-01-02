Radio One International reveals top 3 winners of International Icon S3

Radio One International, in partnership with Hyperlink Brand Solutions and 9122 Records, has announced the top 3 winners of International Icon Season 3. The event focused on identifying India’s top international music talent.

This season featured a mix of talent, with three mentors. Jamie Miller, known for his hit songs, guided contestants with his musical knowledge. Veronica Fusaro encouraged creativity, while KiDi brought his international experience to the competition.

The top 3 winners of International Icon Season 3 were announced as Dwayne Gamree, a 34-year-old musician from Mumbai; Amaira Shah, a 12-year-old student from New Delhi; and Julianne S Deka, a 17-year-old Class 12 student from Guwahati.

The event was supported by venue partners Social (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore), Hard Rock Cafe (Chennai), and Terra Mayaa (Guwahati), which hosted the performances. The True School of Music, the knowledge partner, provided mentorship to contestants. The grand finale and all episodes are now available on Radio One International’s YouTube Channel for global audiences to watch.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.