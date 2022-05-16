Rage Coffee rebrands its visual identity

The company has also unveiled new logo, colors, aesthetics and packaging.
Rage Coffee, the Delhi-based FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged coffee products, has announced the launch of its rebranded logo, colors, aesthetics, and packaging to create a more enhanced connection with a wider and more evolved audience through this modern brand ambiance. The fastest-growing caffeine-innovation brand would still align with the already established brand identity, which reflects the energy, dynamism, and the virtues of learning and winning; basically, to never give up and be yourself – bold, straightforward, and ambitious. The reorientation follows the Rage way of doing things, which is to keep extending the curve of innovation and go beyond the limits of the conventional ceiling.
The revamped creatives are designed to create more meaningful conversations, connections, and bonds with the evolved and diverse set of audiences that Rage Coffee caters to. A consistent theme that is ingrained with the changes is the reflection of the company’s achievements, success, and resilience. It also exhibits a sense of gratitude to all the loyal consumers who’ve helped the brand grow.
Being a caffeine innovation brand, Rage Coffee has always been associated with the curation of product range which supersedes the segment in superiority and originality; it has always been ahead of the conventional curve. The company’s popularity is driven by a strong community of Ragers who swear by the products offered by the company. The brand has swiftly scaled up to new territories since its inception in 2018 - expanding the offline network to 75 distributors, 5 CFAs, and 8 super stockists, covering 2500+ offline touchpoints across India.
Articulating the creative rebranding of the company, Mr. Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee said, “Rage has long been known as a highly passionate and lovable brand. We are a caffeine innovation brand that has disrupted the conventional coffee market with our trailblazing products. We are immensely grateful to be backed by a strong community of consumers. However, there was a tiny prejudice towards our target audience. We want to broaden our community perspective to include Rage as the premium coffee brand for all age groups. The revolutionary re-invention of the creatives will expand our brand's reach while remaining true to our existing brand identity and native DNA.”