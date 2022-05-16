Rage Coffee rebrands its visual identity

Rage Coffee, the Delhi-based FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged coffee products, has announced the launch of its rebranded logo, colors, aesthetics, and packaging to create a more enhanced connection with a wider and more evolved audience through this modern brand ambiance. The fastest-growing caffeine-innovation brand would still align with the already established brand identity, which reflects the energy, dynamism, and the virtues of learning and winning; basically, to never give up and be yourself – bold, straightforward, and ambitious. The reorientation follows the Rage way of doing things, which is to keep extending the curve of innovation and go beyond the limits of the conventional ceiling.