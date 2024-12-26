Rahul Khanna showcases Assembly’s premium travel luggage in new spot

Assembly, a travel luggage company, has unveiled a new campaign featuring Rahul Khanna. Known for his timeless, classic style, Khanna perfectly embodies the sophistication and mindfulness that defines the Assembly brand.

This campaign is now live across various social media platforms, showcasing Rahul Khanna as he navigates packing scenarios with unmatched finesse. His Assembly luggage seamlessly aligns with his polished demeanour, highlighting the brand's effortless blend of functionality and aesthetics.

The collaboration underscores Assembly’s philosophy of calm, confident journeys. Their meticulously designed luggage transforms packing and travelling into seamless experiences, empowering modern travellers to move through life with ease and self-assurance—qualities Khanna epitomises.

The sentiment of "you’ve got this" serves as a reminder that Assembly luggage helps travellers face any journey with grace, ease, and mindfulness. This partnership marks a significant moment for Assembly, affirming its position as a frontrunner in the premium travel luggage market.